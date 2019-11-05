Man arrested on assault charges months after viral video of NYPD officers doused with water

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police arrested a man on charges of assault Tuesday more than three months after the man allegedly doused NYPD officers with water.

Video of the incident went viral. At times you can hear people in the video laughing. One portion of the video shows an officer getting hit in the head with an empty bucket. President Donald Trump weighed in on the video.

“What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace,” Trump wrote on Twitter after the July 21 incident. “What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated.”

Police arrested Darnell Hillard on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, riot, assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan spoke out about the Tuesday arrest.

“We said behavior like this will never be tolerated. We said there would be arrests,” he tweeted. “Three months may have gone by, but our commitment to apprehending those responsible hasn’t weakened.”