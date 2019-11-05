Election Day: What you need to know before casting your ballot

Katherine McNamara talks ‘Arrow’ final season, mastering the martial arts

Posted 1:07 PM, November 5, 2019, by

NEW YORK — "Arrow" star Katherine McNamara tells PIX11`s Ojinika Obiekwe what fans can expect from the final season of the hit CW action-adventure series, and how she makes all the action look easy.

