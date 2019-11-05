NEW YORK — "Arrow" star Katherine McNamara tells PIX11`s Ojinika Obiekwe what fans can expect from the final season of the hit CW action-adventure series, and how she makes all the action look easy.AlertMe
Katherine McNamara talks ‘Arrow’ final season, mastering the martial arts
