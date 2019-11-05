Jumaane Williams declares victory in public advocate race

NEW YORK — Public Advocate Jumaane Williams declared victory in the election Tuesday night.

As of 9:50 p.m., he had more than 76 percent of the vote with 76 percent of scanners reporting. He let out a long cheer after thanking those who supported him.

“We did it again everybody,” he said.

He noted that he will work to reshape the city in his role.

“My message to all of you: New York is for you,” he said.

Opponent Joe Borelli conceded to Williams.

“Congrats to @JumaaneWilliams, and I genuinely wish him the best of luck. We should all root for him to be the public’s check on the mayor,” he tweeted.

Williams previously won the seat in a special election after Letitia James became the state’s attorney general. He beat sixteen other candidates in that race. Before his election, Williams served on the city council, where he was first elected in 2009.

 

 

