Jersey City mayor appears to lobby resident how to vote on AirBnB question while standing next to voting booth

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Ahead of an election to decide whether residents of New Jersey's second-largest city will decide on regulating the likes of AirBnB, the city's mayor was seen on video next to a polling station making his thoughts known.

In a video obtained by the "Keep Our Homes" campaign (which supports a 'No' vote on Question 1, which seeks a ban on short-term rentals in Jersey City), Mayor Steven Fulop appears to tell a resident to vote "yes" on Question 1 while standing next to a voting booth. State law says you must be at least 100 feet from a polling site while engaging with voters about who or what they are voting for.

"The video of Steven Fulop engaging in prohibited electioneering at a polling location shows a shocking disregard for law that we have heard about from almost as soon as the polls opened today," said the Keep Our Homes Campaign in a statement.

"From poll workers telling voters how to vote to city workers distributing 'Yes' fliers at polling locations to the mayor of Jersey City himself electioneering at a poll location, there can be no doubt that this election took place under a cloud. We are evaluating our options going forward."

PIX11 News has reached out to Mayor Fulop's representative and the Jersey City Superintendent of Elections. A representative for Mayor Fulop directed PIX11 News to an election results party at Zeppelin Hall in Jersey City, where the mayor will be watching returns but did not directly address the video.

PIX11 News' Andrew Ramos contributed to this report.