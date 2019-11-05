Here’s how you can help California’s wildfire victims

CALIFORNIA — California’s wildfires forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes as firefighters battled historically dire conditions. While families scrambled to find shelter, several funds were set up to help evacuees deal with the anticipated damage they’ll face when they return to their homes and businesses.

The United Way of the Wine Country set up the Kincade Fire Emergency Relief and Recovery Fund to help victims both in the short and long-term.

Donations to the Community Foundation Sonoma County’s Resilience Fund will help pay for a wide array of assistance, from mental health to housing.

The Red Cross opened multiple shelters while the Salvation Army provided meals, emotional and spiritual support to evacuees.

To support all of the organizations helping out, you can click here.

To check on family or friends living near the Kincade fire in Sonoma County, Facebook has set up their Safety Check here. You can also mark yourself safe if you’re living in the area. The Red Cross also has a “Safe and Well List” to mark yourself safe or check on loved ones.

Airbnb is offering temporary, free housing for Kincade fire evacuees through November 7 as part of their Open Homes program that assists victims of disasters. If you operate an Airbnb or need housing, you can sign up here.