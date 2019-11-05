Harlem School of the Arts celebrates history and campus renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Art and music have a home along Saint Nicholas Avenue in Harlem.

Harlem School of the Arts provides students access to arts programs in music, dance, theater and design. The facility operates after-school and weekend activities that run during the course of the school year.

The $9.5-million renovation project was funded by the Herb Alpert Foundation. It will open and optimize the spaces for a wide range of events, exhibitions, and performances.

“I am always delighted when I enter HSA and feel the energy and excitement throughout the building. It's like a beehive of activity. I'm looking forward to the completion of the extraordinary Renaissance Project, which will entice the community to come in and be a part of the wonderful artistic programming inside," Charles Hamilton, Jr., Chair of the HSA Board.

Harlem School of the Arts was founded in 1964 by soprano Dorothy Maynor. It is open to the public.