5 arrested for robbing cab driver after throwing chemical substance at him: police

BROOKLYN — Police arrested five women in connection to a robbery of a cab driver after they threw a chemical substance at him last month.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Arayah Myhand, 18-year-old Destiny Brown, 19-year-old Shareese Brown, 20-year-old Kaylin John, and a 17-year-old girl on charges of robbery and attempted robbery on Monday.

On Oct. 23, the 47-year-old cab driver was dropping off the five women in the vicinity of Brooklyn and Atlantic avenues they threw a chemical substance into his eyes, according to police.

They took $200 from the vehicle and fled.

The victim was taken to a medical center for his injuries, police said.