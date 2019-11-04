United flight makes emergency landing at Newark Airport after smoke in cockpit: FAA

NEWARK, N.J. — A flight that had just taken off from Newark Liberty International Airport had to return and make an emergency landing Monday mornin after a report of smoke in the cockpit, the FAA said in a statement.

According to FAA, United Airlines flight #800, originally heading to Orlando, landed safely back at Newark Airport just before 7 a.m. after an emergency was declared due to a report of smoke in the airplanes cockpit.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

