United flight makes emergency landing at Newark Airport after smoke in cockpit: FAA

Posted 8:15 AM, November 4, 2019, by

NEWARK, N.J. — A flight that had just taken off from Newark Liberty International Airport had to return and make an emergency landing Monday mornin after a report of smoke in the cockpit, the FAA said in a statement.

According to FAA, United Airlines flight #800, originally heading to Orlando, landed safely back at Newark Airport just before 7 a.m. after an emergency was declared due to a report of smoke in the airplanes cockpit.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.