POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. — A small plane made an emergency landing on a Long Island beach, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Monday.

Officials said the Cessna 150 made the emergency landing nine miles east of Kennedy Airport at around 2 p.m. Monday.

The FAA said the plane reportedly experienced an engine-related problem as it headed toward Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip.

Two people were aboard the plane, the FAA said.