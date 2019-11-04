Police accountability rally held in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — A protest began at 4 p.m. in Brooklyn, led by the parents of 15-year-old Benjamin Marshall.

The rally and march began from the Jay Street/MetroTech station where Marshall was seen on camera being punched by a police officer. It ended at the 84th precinct where the officer who punched him is assigned.

There was outrage over video from the subway station. As officers tried to break up a large fight, the officer was seen punching Marshall in the face. The family is planning to sue the city.

The officer has been placed on modified duty while an investigation takes place into his conduct.