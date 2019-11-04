NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill to step down: sources

NEW YORK — New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill is expected to announce Monday that he’s stepping down from the force, police and City Hall sources tell PIX11 News.

O’Neill, who took on the role of top cop just over three years ago in September 2016, is expected to announce his resignation Monday around 2 p.m., the Daily News reported.

According to the Daily News, O’Neill is headed to the private sector.

Mayor de Blasio confirmed Monday that NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea will be named O’Neill’s successor as commissioner.

The news comes amid protests calling for “police accountability” in response to multiple controversial incidents involving NYPD officers using what some considered excessive force toward New Yorkers in the subway, as well as increased patrolling of subway stations to curb fare evasion.

O’Neill’s expected announcement would come just over two months after he announced the controversial decision to fire former NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo in the the chokehold-death of Eric Garner in July 2014.

The decision was made to fire Pantaleo after an NYPD judge recommended he be terminated from the force.

“I’ve been having to think about this since the day I was sworn in as police commissioner,” O’Neill said in August after announcing Pantaleo’s termination.

“If I was still a cop, I’d probably be mad at me,” he said at the news conference, addressing potential negative reactions from fellow members of law enforcement.

PIX11’s Ayana Harry and Nicole Johnson contributed to this report.