NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea to be named commissioner after O’Neill resigns: officials

NEW YORK – NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea is expected to be named the new police commissioner after James O’Neill’s expected resignation, Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed Monday.

Earlier Monday, sources confirmed to PIX11 that O’Neill will announce he is stepping down at a news conference around 2 p.m.

According to the Daily News, O’Neill is headed to the private sector.

“Dermot Shea is a proven change agent, using precision policing to fight crime and build trust between police and communities. As chief of crime control strategies and then chief of detectives, Dermot was one of the chief architects of the approach that has made New York City the safest big city in America,” de Blasio said in a statement.

“Dermot is uniquely qualified to serve as our next police commissioner and drive down crime rates even further,” the mayor said.

“On behalf of all New Yorkers, I want to express deep gratitude to Jimmy O’Neill for dedicating his entire career to keeping our city safe. Jimmy transformed the relationship between New Yorkers and police, and helped to make the Department the most sophisticated and advanced in the country,” de Blasio added.

News of O’Neill’s resignation comes amid protests calling for “police accountability” in response to multiple controversial incidents involving NYPD officers using what some considered excessive force toward New Yorkers in the subway, as well as increased patrolling of subway stations to curb fare evasion.

O’Neill stepping down would come just over two months after he announced the controversial decision to fire former NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo in the the chokehold-death of Eric Garner in July 2014.

PIX11’s Ayanna Harry contributed to this report.