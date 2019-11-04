NYC-bound lanes of Holland Tunnel reopen after vehicle collision: officials

NEW YORK — New York-bound lanes of the Holland Tunnel have now reopened after being temporarily closed early Monday morning due to a vehicle collision, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

According to officials, the NYC-bound lanes were closed starting around 4 a.m., until just after 5 a.m., due to a single-car accident on the New York side of the tunnel, in Lower Manhattan.

The tunnel takes drivers between Jersey City in New Jersey and Manhattan.

The Port Authority warned drivers of possible residual delays after the temporary closure.