NY lawmakers hold public hearing on vaping

It was the first New York State Senate hearing to address what health officials call a vaping and e-cigarette epidemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the end of October said 1,888 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 49 states. An Illinois report brings the toll to 38 deaths in 24 states.

No single ingredient, electronic cigarette or vaping device has been linked to all the illnesses. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana.

Health officials urge people to avoid vaping, particularly products containing THC and purchased off the street.

