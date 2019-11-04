Motivational Monday with Mel Robbins: Avoiding negativity on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Mel Robbins, host of "The Mel Robbins Show" on PIX11, stopped by for another round of #MondayMotivation, and this time she's helping us stay sane on social media.

If you use social media regularly, chances are you'll come across negativity in some form, right? There are ways to avoid it and to curate your feeds to be a more positive experience as you scroll.

Mel Robbins gave us a new challenge: Unfollow someone who adds negativity to your life.

If you don't feel comfortable unfollowing them or unfriending them, you can "mute" them so their posts don't appear on your feed, and they'll never know.

For parents, Mel has another challenge: Have a conversation with your kids about social media safety.

Some helpful tips for talking to children about social media: