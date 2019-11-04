Midday with Muller: NYPD Commissioner O’Neill to resign, sources say

Posted 1:05 PM, November 4, 2019, by

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill is expected to announce his retirement Monday afternoon. The news broke just over two months after O’Neill announced the officer in Eric Garner’s chokehold death had been fired. Midday with Muller has the day’s top stories. Watch in the video above.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.