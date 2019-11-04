Man threatens to shoot 15-year-old before stealing his iPhone in the Bronx: police

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — A teenage boy was threatened and robbed of his cellphone while standing on a Bronx street in October, authorities said.

According to police, on Sunday, Oct. 27, the 15-year-old boy was standing on the corner of Westchester and Castle Hill avenues, in the Parkchester section, when a man approached him around 5 p.m.

The unidentified man engaged the teen in conversation, told the boy to walk with him and then threatened to shoot him if he did not give him his smartphone and phone password, police said.

The boy complied and the man fled in an unknown direction with his phone, officials said.

According to police, despite the threat, the man never showed the boy a gun and the teen was not injured during the incident.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with the robbery.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).