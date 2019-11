EAST VILLAGE — A 35-year-old man is in the hospital after a dispute led to a stabbing at Tompkins Square Park on Monday evening.

Reports came in at 9:40 p.m. over the stabbing, which took place at the corner of Avenue A and East 7th Street.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. A suspect fled north on Avenue A. He’s described as between 40 and 50 years old with grey hair and a backpack.