Man exposes himself while standing on Brooklyn subway platform: police

Posted 5:16 AM, November 4, 2019, by

Man wanted for public lewdness in a Brooklyn subway station. (NYPD)

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man caught on camera exposing himself while standing on a subway platform in Brooklyn in October.

According to police, on Sunday, Oct. 8, just before 8 p.m., a woman aboard a northbound G train saw an unidentified man exposing his private parts while standing on the platform of the Fulton Street station in Fort Greene.

The woman was able to record a video of the man’s act of public lewdness, which the NYPD has released in hopes of identifying the alleged offender.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.