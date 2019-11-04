Man exposes himself while standing on Brooklyn subway platform: police

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man caught on camera exposing himself while standing on a subway platform in Brooklyn in October.

According to police, on Sunday, Oct. 8, just before 8 p.m., a woman aboard a northbound G train saw an unidentified man exposing his private parts while standing on the platform of the Fulton Street station in Fort Greene.

The woman was able to record a video of the man’s act of public lewdness, which the NYPD has released in hopes of identifying the alleged offender.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).