VISTA, Calif. — Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. pleads guilty to rape of unconscious teen, sexual battery of hitchhiker in plea deal.
Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. pleads guilty to rape of unconscious teen, sexual battery of hitchhiker in plea deal
-
Antonio Brown says he won’t be playing in the NFL anymore
-
Nike says Antonio Brown is no longer ‘a Nike athlete’
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to sex misconduct claims
-
Teen pleads guilty to murdering cheerleader pregnant with their baby
-
NJ mom pleads not guilty to fatally striking toddler because he wouldn’t eat
-
-
Patriots release Antonio Brown after another accusation
-
Former NYPD detectives sentenced to probation for having sex with woman they’d arrested: DA
-
4 parents in college admissions scam flip to guilty plea as some defendants may face more charges
-
Five men acquitted of rape because unconscious teenage victim didn’t fight back
-
Westchester mother pleads guilty to killing 2-year-old daughter
-
-
Former ‘American Gangster’ prosecutor sentenced to probation
-
Former NYPD detectives make plea deal, avoid jail time for having sex with woman they’d arrested
-
Police: Man previously caught physically abusing son on camera now charged with rape of teen girl