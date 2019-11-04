Final goodbyes for Aamir Griffin, teen killed by stray bullet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens — His body arrived in style to Greater Allen Cathedral, led by a white horse, while dozens of friends and family waited to say goodbye to 14-year-old Aamir Griffin.

"I want the community to remember Aamir the way he was," said his aunt, Tiesha Stamp. "Bright, courageous."

"Everyone spoke so highly about him, there was not a dry eye there," she added.

He had just made the JV basketball team at Cardozo high school, and was practicing his game on the court here at the Baisley Park Houses last week, when he was killed by a stray bullet.

“The pain his mother and father is going through is unspeakable," said Ravi Armoorgan, who attended the funeral. His daughter, Ashley, was hit by a stray bullet just two days after Aamir was killed but she survived.

"It could be Ashley, there's so much going through her mind," he added.