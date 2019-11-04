Columnist E. Jean Carroll sues Trump for calling her sex assault claim a lie

November 4, 2019

NEW YORK — An advice columnist who says President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store dressing room in the 1990s is now suing him for defamation.

E. Jean Carroll is pictured.

E. Jean Carroll filed a lawsuit Monday in New York. The suit says Trump harmed her reputation and career when he said she was lying and he’d never even met her.

A message requesting comment was sent to a law firm that has represented Trump in other cases.

Carroll first made the allegation in a New York magazine article in June. At the time, Trump said she was “totally lying” and called her “not my type.”
He also said he’d never met her, though a 1987 photo shows him and Carroll in a photo with their spouses at the time.

