25-year-old woman goes missing in Freehold Township, NJ: officials

Posted 6:14 AM, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:16AM, November 4, 2019

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey are looking for a woman who went missing nearly a week ago, according to local officials.

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, 25-year-old Stephanie Parze has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Parze was last seen Wednesday around 10 p.m. at her home in Freehold Township, officials said.

Anyone with any information or who has had contact with Parze is urged to contact Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 431-7160, ext. 7032, or Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at (732) 462-7908.

