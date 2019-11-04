2 injured when fire breaks out in Bronx apartment: FDNY

FIELDSTON, the Bronx – At least two people were injured after fire broke out in a Bronx apartment building Monday morning, according to the FDNY.

The call for flames came in just after 8 a.m. for an all-hands fire in the apartment building on West 240th Street in the Fieldston area of the Bronx, officials said.

The FDNY said two people are being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Video from the Citizen App showed large flames shooting out of one of the windows, seemingly on a floor toward the top of the building.