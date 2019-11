Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELROSE, the Bronx — A 31-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head and shot in the leg Monday afternoon in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

The shooting took place at 1:40 p.m. A second man, 32, was shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital.

Police say a white Mercedes SUV was involved and that shots emanated from the vehicle. They add that there was a dispute at the location just prior to the shooting, but it is currently unknown what the shooting was over.