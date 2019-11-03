Three sought after 18-year-old robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx: police

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police are looking for three people in connection to an 18-year-old that was robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx in October, authorities said Sunday.

According to police, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, the teen was walking near the intersection of Saint Lawrence Avenue and East 172nd Street, in the Soundview section, when he was approached by the three male individuals around 8:40 p.m.

The group showed the teen a gun and demanded his property, then made off with the victim’s iPhone and wallet, which contained his debit card, police said.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of the three wanted, describing them as between the ages of 16 and 20 years old, standing between 6 feet and 6 feet, one inch tall, weighing between 120 and 150 lbs.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).