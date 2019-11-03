Man stabbed in Greenwich Village: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police are looking for a man and a woman after a man was stabbed in Downtown Manhattan Saturday night, according to the NYPD.

The man was stabbed just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of West 8th Street and Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village, authorities said.

After the attack, two people involved fled into the subway in an unknown direction, according to police.

The NYPD said they are looking for a man last seen wearing a denim Harley-Davidson jacket, and a woman last seen wearing dark glasses.

