Man hits woman in head with glass bottle in Financial District subway station: police

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan — Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly hit a woman in the head with a glass bottle Saturday night in a Lower Manhattan subway station.

Just before midnight, as the 30-year-old woman was walking on the mezzanine level of the Broad Street station, on the J subway line, she was struck in the back of the head with a glass bottle, police said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for lacerations to the head, according to authorities.

The NYPD said they are looking for a man between the ages of 30 and 35 in connection to the attack.

