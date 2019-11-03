Intoxicated driver arrested after hitting man, fleeing scene on Long Island: police

CENTEREACH, L.I. — A Long Island man is facing charges after driving intoxicated, hitting a pedestrian with his car and then fleeing the scene early Sunday, according to police.

Authorities said Robert Bickmeyer, 60, was driving his car eastbound on Portion Road, near the intersection of Avenue B in Centereach, when he struck a man walking in the bicycle lane around 12:20 a.m.

The victim, 40-year-old Giovanni Menendez, of Holbrook, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to officials, Bickmeyer, of East Patchogue, left the scene of the collision.

Suffolk County Police arrested Bickmeyer early Sunday and he now faces charges including driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.