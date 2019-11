JAMAICA, Queens — An FDNY firefighter is facing multiple charges after police say he got into an accident while driving intoxicated and then fled the scene in Queens.

According to police, off-duty firefighter Latchman Teelah, 25, was arrested around 3:20 a.m. Sunday in Jamaica.

Teelah was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breathalyzer test, according to the NYPD.