Cousin suspected of stabbing man to death in Brooklyn building: sources

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A 54-year-old man was stabbed to death in Midwood and police suspect his cousin for the attack, sources said.

Ramon Marrero, 54, was found unconscious and unresponsive with stab wounds to his torso on Sunday morning inside an Ocean Avenue building near Avenue H, police said. NYPD officers guarded the door of the 1st floor apartment through the day Sunday.

The victim lived with his mother.

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, heard a dispute before the stabbing.

"It was a lot of commotion, a lot of yelling," he said. "When I came back there were cops here and I heard he passed away."

Neighbors described Marrero as a "very nice guy" who "walks his dog" and "takes care of his mom."

Exclusive surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News shows a man leaving the apartment shortly after the stabbing took place. The man, wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, puts on a white long sleeve shirt over the original one, and then walks down Ocean Avenue.

Officers arrived minutes later.

Norberto Lozada, 44, was arrested Sunday night on charges of murder in the second degree.

