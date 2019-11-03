Bed Bath & Beyond will open for the first time on Thanksgiving evening

Shoppers looking for deals will have one more store to make purchases at on Thanksgiving this year.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will “open for the first time on Thanksgiving evening” in a Friday press release. The store will be open from 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. on Nov. 28 “to offer customers a jump start on Black Friday shopping and savings.”

Customers will get 25% off their entire purchase with an in-store only coupon on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The discount applies during the store’s hours on Thursday and from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Black Friday.

Shoppers can also get 20% off their entire purchase online and in-stores anytime from Nov. 27- Nov. 29.

Deals include: