Bed Bath & Beyond will open for the first time on Thanksgiving evening

Posted 8:17 PM, November 3, 2019

Shoppers looking for deals will have one more store to make purchases at on Thanksgiving this year.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will “open for the first time on Thanksgiving evening” in a Friday press release. The store will be open from 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. on Nov. 28 “to offer customers a jump start on Black Friday shopping and savings.”

Customers will get 25% off their entire purchase with an in-store only coupon on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The discount applies during the store’s hours on Thursday and from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Black Friday.

Shoppers can also get 20% off their entire purchase online and in-stores anytime from Nov. 27- Nov. 29.

Deals include:

  • Shark ION S87 2-in-1 Cleaning System with Wi-Fi Enabled Robot Vacuum & Hand Vacuum: $187.48 with coupon (up to $262 off)
  • Nespresso® by De’Longhi VertuoPlus Limited Edition with Aeroccino Frother: $93.74 with coupon (up to $156 off)
  • Keurig® K-Select™ Single Serve K-Cup® Pod Coffee Maker: $59.99 with coupon (up to $70 off)
  • SodaStream® Fizzi™ One-Touch Sparkling Water Maker: $52.49 with coupon (up to $67 off)\
  • Power XL Vortex 7qt Air Fryer: $52.49 with coupon (up to $77 off)
