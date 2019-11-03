Attacker repeatedly punches, kicks 67-year-old man in Bronx elevator

BELMONT, the Bronx — A 67-year-old man was beaten in a Bronx elevator in what appears to be an unprovoked attack, an NYPD spokesman said Sunday.

The victim was inside of a residential building near Southern Boulevard and East 187th Street on Friday when a man attacked, repeatedly punching and kicking him, officials said. He suffered lacerations to the face and was treated at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center,

Police said the attacker fled the scene inside of a dark colored minivan eastbound on East 187th Street. The NYPD has asked for help identifying him. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a gray hooded sweater, blue jeans and black fur-lined boots. The man had on a black bag slung across his chest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).