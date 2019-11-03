Anti-police protesters ‘want violence against police officers and the end of all law enforcement,’ union head says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The actions of anti-police protestors in New York were condemned by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch.

Protestors were out over two recent controversial incidents involving the NYPD and New Yorkers in subway stations. They're also upset over planned stepped up patrols in subway stations. Protestors marched through the streets with a banner reading "don't let these pigs touch us." At least two police vehicles had graffiti painted on them. One person was arrested for spitting on a cop.

"I’ve protested against aggressive policing for decades. What I saw last night went beyond an acceptable protest. Spitting on cops, defacing vehicles with graffiti, and chanting 'f**k the police' does not make this city we love any safer or more just," Adams tweeted about the Friday night protests. "Just as I expressed my outrage and alarm at the officer who punched several teens at Jay Street-Metrotech, I express the same at the protestors who engaged in destructive behavior last night. We don’t resolve aggression and disorder with more aggression and disorder."

Viral video shows hundreds jumping turnstile at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn stop. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in support of their actions.

"Ending mass incarceration means challenging a system that jails the poor to free the rich. Arresting people who can’t afford a $2.75 fare makes no one safer and destabilizes our community. New Yorkers know that, they’re not having it, and they’re standing up for each other."

But the protestors were slammed by the PBA president.

"These are the people who are driving public safety policy in our city. They are who our elected officials are pandering to at the expense of safe streets," Lynch said. "Their goal isn't 'justice.' They want violence against police officers and the end of all law enforcement."