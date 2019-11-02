Woman injured in Queens hit-and-run: police

ASTORIA, Queens — A woman was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Saturday.

Police said the woman was struck at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 14th Street in Astoria around 3.am.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The driver of a white box truck fled the scene around the time of the incident, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

