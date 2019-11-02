Woman, 19, found dead in NJ parking garage

Posted 2:26 PM, November 2, 2019, by , Updated at 02:39PM, November 2, 2019

HACKENSACK, N.J. — New Jersey authorities are investigating the “suspicious death” of a woman in Hackensack.

Police were called to a parking garage near a building complex along Prospect Avenue and Beech Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, officers found the body of a 19-year-old woman inside a parked car in the parking garage, according to Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released, pending family notification.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day. 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.