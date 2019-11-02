Woman, 19, found dead in NJ parking garage

HACKENSACK, N.J. — New Jersey authorities are investigating the “suspicious death” of a woman in Hackensack.

Police were called to a parking garage near a building complex along Prospect Avenue and Beech Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, officers found the body of a 19-year-old woman inside a parked car in the parking garage, according to Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released, pending family notification.

