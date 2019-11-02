Trump visits New York for Saturday MMA fight at MSG, protests flood Manhattan

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Politics can be a bruising business. But President Donald Trump plans to get a firsthand look at a different kind of blood sport on Saturday night.

Trump is returned to his hometown of New York City to attend a high-profile UFC match at Madison Square Garden.

Trump has long been tight with Dana White, the UFC president. The pay-per-view spectacle is expected to draw several celebrities, including wrestler-turned-actor The Rock.

It’ll be Trump’s second sporting event in a week, and it’s an open question how he’ll be received.

The president was loudly booed days while attending a World Series game in Washington last Sunday.

Protestors and supporters flooded the area surrounding Madison Square Garden, as the impeachment inquiry surrounding the president heats up in Washington.

Trump’s departure from New York on Sunday is expected to further snarl traffic during the city’s annual marathon.

Trump’s city return comes after he announced earlier this week that he’d filed paperwork to change his official residence from Trump Tower in Fifth Avenue to his Florida resort, ending his tenure as one of the most notorious New Yorkers.