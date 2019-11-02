Trump has visited Mar-a-Lago five times more than Trump Tower

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump has spent 99 days at his Mar-a-Lago club since taking office, compared to only 20 days spent at Trump Tower in New York City, according to CNN’s count. That makes his time spent in Florida five times more than his time spent in New York.

On Thursday, The New York Times first reported that Trump changed his permanent residence to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, in late September, and first lady Melania Trump followed suit in October, in forms filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court.

In a series of tweets Thursday night, Trump said he was leaving New York because he’s been “treated very badly” by politicians in the Empire State.

“1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence,” Trump tweeted.

Trump added that he “cherished” the Big Apple and the people of New York but was “treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state.”

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse,” Trump said. “I hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!”

According to CNN’s count, since taking office Trump has spent 307 days at a Trump property and 239 days at a Trump golf club.

Trump has spent the bulk of his time at Trump Tower in New York during the United Nations General Assembly. Trump spends the large majority of his time in Mar-a-Lago on the weekends and holidays.