Runners, spectators and businesses prepare for 2019 New York City Marathon

The party runs for more than 26 miles through New York City.

More than 50,000 runners will take to the 2019 New York City Marathon Sunday morning and travel through the five boroughs.

Along the way, thousands of cheering fans will offer encouragement and support.

While runners are making their final preparations, businesses along the course are getting ready for their biggest day of the year.

Mile 17 is a restaurant and bar at 1st Avenue and 75th Street on the Upper East Side. The name describes the location along the marathon.

They're planning for a busy morning, afternoon, and evening.

Street closures begin early Sunday around the Verrazano Bridge and continue as the marathon progresses.