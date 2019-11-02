New images of two men wanted in connection with Bronx shooting

THE BRONX — Police have released new images of two men wanted in connection with a Bronx shooting last week.

On Friday, Oct. 25, three people were shot in Fordham Heights: a 24-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, who were sitting on an electrical box when the two unknown men allegedly began firing shots at them, and a 40-year-old woman who was walking nearby, police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men.

One of the men was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The other was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, black pants and black and white sneakers.