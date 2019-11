WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man was found shot and killed outside a Brooklyn NYCHA complex early Saturday, police said.

AUthorities responded to a call of a man shot in front of the WIlliamsburg Houses on Maujer Street just before 12:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find 25-year-old Justin Rolon unconscious with gunshot wounds to his torso, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.