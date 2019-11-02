Man allegedly assaults 82-year-old mother inside LI home

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his 82-year-old mother inside their Long Island home Friday afternoon. 

Police say Anil Khandpur grabbed his mother inside their Hicksville home and dragged her to the top of the basement stairs and attempted to throw her down.

When the woman was able to kick herself free, 39-year-old Khandpur assaulted her, biting her cheek, police said.

The victim then barricaded herself in a bedroom for several hours. When she exited the bedroom, Khandpur punched her several times in the head, causing substantial pain, according to police.

The woman was able to flee the residence and called 911, police said.

Khandpur was taken into custody and faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, criminal contempt, criminal obstruciton of breathing, unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief, second-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

