Employee allegedly molested young boy at Long Island supermarket

GREAT NECK PLAZA, N.Y. — A man is accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy inside a Long Island store Friday evening.

David Bonom is accused of molesting a 7-year-old boy at a Long Island supermarket (Nassau County PD)

The young boy was shopping with his grandfather at the Best Market supermarket along Great Neck Road just before 8 p.m.

While at the supermarket, they were led to the bottle recycling room by a store employee, David Bonom.

Bonom then molested the young boy, according to police.

When the boy got home, he told his father about the incident. The father then returned to the market and called police, authorities said.

Bonom was taken into custody and faces sex abuse charges.

Detectives request anyone that feels they may have been a victim of a similar incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

