87-year-old cyclist struck by vehicle in Brooklyn dies from injuries: police

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — The 87-year-old cyclist who was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn earlier this week has died, becoming the 26th cyclist death in the city this year.

Authorities were called to a collision involving a bicyclist struck on Ocean Parkway and Avenue P just after 10 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Officers arrived to find bicyclist Yevgeny Meskin unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the street with severe head trauma, police said. The 36-year-old driver remained at the scene.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

Further investigation determined that a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling north on the Ocean Parkway service road, approaching the Avenue P intersection, with the traffic signal in his favor, police said.

As the vehicle entered the intersection, the 87-year-old cyclist entered the roadway against the traffic signal and was subsequently struck, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

There have been 26 cyclist deaths in the city so far in 2019. This comes as the City Council approved a $1.7 billion “Safer Streets Master Plan.” The bill requires the Department of Transportation to come up with a five-year master plan by the end of 2021.

The plan must include: