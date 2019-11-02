5 women allegedly throw chemical substance at cab driver, rob him in Brooklyn

Police are looking for five women wanted in connection to an incident where a chemical substance was thrown at the cab driver in Brooklyn Oct. 23, 2019.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police are looking for five women who allegedly threw a chemical substance at their cab driver in Brooklyn last month.

The 47-year-old cab driver was dropping off five women in the vicinity of Brooklyn and Atlantic avenues on Oct. 23 when the women threw an unknown chemical substance into his eyes, police said.

They then took $200 in cash from the vehicle before fleeing on foot, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a medical center for his injuries, police said.

Police released surveillance photos of the women sought. 

