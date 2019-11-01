Woman rescued, hospitalized after falling down well in NJ: officials

HILLSDALE, N.J. — A woman was trapped for nearly an hour after falling into a well Friday in New Jersey, according to local fire officials.

The Hackensack Fire Department on Twitter said they helped rescue the woman in Hillsdale after she fell in the hole and was trapped underground for 45 minutes.

The responding units used a haul system to get the woman out the fire department said, posting photos of the rescue in the tweet.

According to authorities, the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.