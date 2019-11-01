Tree falls on trick-or-treater in New Rochelle: authorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A trick-or-treater was left with injuries after a tree fell on top of her Thursday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near Maywood Road and Mountain Avenue in New Rochelle, police said.

As the girl walked around the neighborhood to get candy, a massive tree toppled down, with its branches falling on the kid.

The young girl was taken to the hospital for their injuries, police said. The extent of her injuries was not immediately disclosed.

According to PIX11 Weather, at the time the girl was trick-or-treating, sustained winds were estimated at 15 miles per hour with gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour.

Halloween's thunderstorms and heavy winds rushed through the tri-state area into Friday morning, causing many to lose power, downed trees and even a transformer catching a telephone pole on fire.