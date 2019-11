FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Holy moly! One priest’s surprise had everyone at a Florida high school on their feet.

During a homecoming pep rally at Cardinal Gibbons High School, Father Ricardo Rivera joined the dancers and cheerleaders during their routine.

The Fort Lauderdale priest’s appearance was a surprise for everyone except the dance coach.

He didn’t miss a beat, and the crowd went wild!

Father Rivera is a senior theology teacher and a recently ordained priest.