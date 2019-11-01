News Closeup: Rep. Yvette Clark talks impeachment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a historic move, this week the House of Representatives formalized the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, setting the stage for more public hearings.

This week on "PIX11 News Closeup," Marvin Scott sits down with New York Representative Yvette Clarke. The 7-term Congresswoman, representing the 9th District in Brooklyn, began calling for impeachment proceedings two years ago.

We hear from the Congresswoman on this topic and others including the crisis in public housing and protecting the voting rights of formerly incarcerated New Yorkers.