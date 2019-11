The New York Mets will name Carlos Beltran the 22nd manager in franchise history, according to MLB.com and The Athletic.

Source: The Mets plan to make Carlos Beltrán their next manager. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) November 1, 2019

Beltran spent seven seasons playing for the Mets as part of a 20-year career in the Majors. Prior to this season, he was the co-holder of the team’s single season home run record.

The 9-time All-Star spent the 2019 season as a special adviser to New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.